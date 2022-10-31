You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II To Lead Marvel Series 'Wonder Man' For Disney+
Ray Romano Joins Greg Berlanti-Helmed Apple Space Race Film ‘Project Artemis’

EXCLUSIVE: Director Greg Berlanti has tapped Ray Romano to join the cast of Project Artemis, the Apple Original Films production that stars Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum and Jim Rash. The ‘60s space race pic is scripted by Rose Gilroy. Berlanti producing with Johansson and her These Pictures cohorts Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Apple won the package in a big auction.

The Emmy-winner takes the role after recently setting at Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions his feature directorial debut Somewhere in Queens after a Tribeca premiere earlier this year. He’ll also star in the Jim Valvano biopic, and will join the sitcom Bupkis. Romano is repped by CAA, The Conversation Company and Jonathan Moonves of Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein.

