Ravi Patel Joins Fox Comedy Series ‘Animal Control’

Ravi Patel has been cast as a series regular opposite Joel McHale and Vella Lovell on Fox’s straight-to-series workplace comedy, Animal Control. It’s slated for a mid-season premiere.

Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling, the comedy series follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.

Patel will play Amit Patel, an Animal Control officer and overwhelmed family man with more family responsibilities than he bargained for. His partner Victoria has a lifestyle that is so different from his own, they could be from different planets.

Previously announced McHale portrays Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. Lovell plays Emily Price, the sweet-natured and endearingly awkward boss of the Animal Control precinct.

Animal Control is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios. McHale also executive produces along with Fisher, Greenberg and Sterling as well as Tad Quill who came on board after the series was picked up. Quill previously co-created Fox’s The Moodys with Fisher and Greenberg.

Patel will next be seen recurring in Showtime drama Three Women opposite Betty Gilpin, Shailene Woodley, and DeWanda Wise, as well as the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval. On the big screen, he will be seen starring opposite Zachary Levi in Sony’s live-action adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon. Patel recently wrapped production on the Disney pic Dashing Through the Snow opposite Ludacris, Lil Rep Howery and Teyonah Parris, which is set to bow on Disney+ next holiday season. Patel is repped by Buchwald, Mainstay Entertainment, and Gregg Gelman and Cary Dobkin of Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman.