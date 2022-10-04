Rams Linebacker Bobby Wagner Floors Fan Who Runs On Field During Monday Night Football

What might have been the most exciting moment of Monday Night Football for the Los Angeles Rams’ faithful had nothing to do with the game itself.
When a fan who ran onto the field carrying a pink smoke bomb eluded field security and ran close to the Rams bench, the team’s All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner exploded from the sidelines and put a devastating hit on the man.
It may have been the best tackle of the game for the Rams, who got leveled by the 49ers by a score of 24-9. It was only the 4th time in the tenure of coach Sean McVay that the Rams failed to score a touchdown in a game. That may have put a little extra energy in Wagner’s tackle.
You can watch the hit below courtesy of Sacramento Bee contributor Cameron Salerno.
