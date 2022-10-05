Rage Against The Machine Cancels Entire North American Tour Following Zack De La Rocha’s Leg Injury

Rage Against the Machine has confirmed that they will be canceling their North American 2023 tour due to Zack de la Rocha’s leg injury. The news comes after the band had to cancel their shows in Europe following Rocha’s injury during a show in July, the second appearance in their reunion tour.

“It’s been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief,” read the statement by Rocha posted on Instagram. “Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago. Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my

tendon tears. Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me. As write this I remind myself it’s just bad circumstance. Just a f***d up moment.”

Rocha went on to explain that “Unfortunately, it is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing. I have a severe tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised. It’s not simply a question of being able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward. That’s why I’ve made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg.”

“I hate cancelling shows. I hate disappointing our fans. You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted. For you I have the ultimate gratitude and respect,” he added.

Rocha went on to thank his bandmates as well as everyone involved in the making of the tour. Fans of the band that had tickets for the tour will “automatically be refunded to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase” if they were bought through Ticketmaster or AXS. Those concertgoers that purchased tickets with cash are advised to contact the box office directly.