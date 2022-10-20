‘Rachel Hollis Podcast’ Inks Exclusive Advertising Distribution Deal With SiriusXM

EXCLUSIVE: Bestselling author and motivational speaker Rachel Hollis has teamed with SiriusXM to handle worldwide ad sales and distribution of her popular The Rachel Hollis Podcast.

Under the pact, SXM Media, the combined ad sales group of SiriusXM, has exclusive global ad sales rights to The Rachel Hollis Podcast. Additionally, the deal calls for SiriusXM’s Stitcher podcast subsidiary to distribute the show across all podcast platforms.

Hosted by Hollis, The Rachel Hollis Podcast is described as “the show for anyone looking for more joy and purpose in their lives.” It features interviews with top performers in business, media, and lifestyle, as well as deep dives into topics like health and motivation. The Rachel Hollis Podcast ranks in the top 50 shows in its category on Apple Podcasts, and averages over 36 million downloads per year.

“Teaming up with SiriusXM allows us to further elevate the show, bringing it into an exciting new chapter,” says Hollis. “I believe we learn the most by listening to other people’s stories and sharing in conversation. My hope is to keep seeking out wisdom from our guests that spark curiosity and openness with an ever-evolving audience.”

“Self-help and motivational podcasts are increasingly becoming more popular with listeners, and with tens of millions of downloads, The Rachel Hollis Podcast is already a success story in that area,” said Kelli Hurley, Vice President and Global Head of Revenue Partnerships at SiriusXM. “Rachel is a unique, relatable and dynamic personality who will further expand SXM Media’s impressive portfolio in that category, giving marketers another avenue to connect with the highly engaged and loyal audience that Rachel has cultivated over the years.”

Hollis is the author of three self-help books, including Girl, Wash Your Face, which has sold over 4.5 million copies, as well as two other bestsellers: Girl, Stop Apologizing and Didn’t See That Coming.

“Rachel has spent years growing her influence from a humble blog to a lifestyle juggernaut that spreads across social media, books, audio, television and more,” said Daniel Osit, Chief Operating Officer of Stitcher. “With this deal, we’re pleased to help her reach new listeners and further grow her audience reach.”

New episodes of The Rachel Hollis Podcast are available every Tuesday and Thursday on Stitcher, the SXM App and all major podcast listening platforms.

SiriusXM’s partnership with The Rachel Hollis Podcast follows the company’s recently announced deals in the self-help podcast space, including an ad & distro deal with The School of Greatness podcast, and the launch of The Mel Robbins Podcast.