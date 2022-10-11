‘Queens For The Night’: ITV Studios Bags Production & Distribution Rights To ITV Celebrity Drag Contest Format

EXCLUSIVE: ITV Studios is taking celeb drag contests international through British reality format Queens For the Night.

Ahead of Mipcom next week, the Love Island firm has taken production rights in each territory where it has a non-scripted production base and distribution rights for the format and finished versions (excluding the UK) worldwide. In the U.S. ITV America and original format creator Tuesday’s Child will co-produce.

ITV Studios struck the deal directly with Tuesday’s Child, Karen Smith’s unscripted indie that co-produces Lego Masters USA and is behind formats such as Lego Masters, Killer Camp and Apocalypse Wow.

Deadline understands the show will comprise a varied formats slate at ITV Studios at Mipcom, including new dating shows and other traditional sales genres.

ITV Studios’ British broadcaster parent ITV commissioned the original UK version back in June. It’s set to launch as a special in Q4, hosted by presenter Lorraine Kelly and featuring Spice Girl and pop star Melanie C, stand up comedian Rob Beckett, global drag artist Courtney Act and Bad Education and the West End’s Everybody’s Talking About Jamie star Layton Williams on its judging panel.

Contestants such as Coronation Street soap star Simon Gregson, British fitness icon Mr Motivator and Love Island‘s Chris Hughes will undertake drag makeovers, mentored by some of business’ most successful drag queens, including RuPaul favorites Blu Hydrangea and Kitty Scott-Claus.

Mike Beale, ITV Studios’s Managing Director, Global Creative Network, said: “We’re very excited to be taking Queens For the Night out to global buyers at Mipcom in Cannes next week. We know that the world of drag is a source of fascination worldwide and the energy it brings to viewers is hugely entertaining.”

Smith, Tuesday’s Child CEO and Managing Director and Queens For the Night executive producer added that the format brings “drag to a mainstream family audience with jaw-dropping transformations, heart-warming stories, high-heeled hilarity and must-see performances.”