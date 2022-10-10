Skip to main content
‘Quantum Leap’: NBC Orders More Episodes For Freshman Drama

QUANTUM LEAP -- “Pilot” Episode Pilot -- Pictured: Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song -- (Photo by: Serguei Bachlakov/NBC) Serguei Bachlakov/NBC

NBC has ordered six additional episodes of Quantum Leap, bringing its season one total to 18 episodes.

The reboot is the season’s No. 1 new show in the 18-49 demo. Having debuted on September 19, it’s also the No. 1 current NBC season series on Peacock.

NBC’s follow-up series to Quantum Leap, which aired on NBC from 1989-93, is set in present day. It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

The series stars Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee.

Martin Gero serves as executive producer along with Dean Georgaris, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces in association with I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions and Quinn’s House Productions.

