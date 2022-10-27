Prince Harry Memoir: Title & Launch Date Revealed

Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir has a title and launch date.

The Duke of Sussex’s “emotionally powerful story,” according to publisher Penguin Random House, will be called Spare and come out on January 10.

Book is now available to pre-order and the Prince, who lives in LA with his wife Meghan Markle, will donate proceeds to charity.

The title is a reference to Harry’s oft-given nickname given his position as second in line to the throne behind his older brother, Prince William.

In the blurb provided on its website, Penguin describes Spare as a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

It points to “one of the most searing images of the 20th century” when Harry and his brother walked behind their mother Princess Diana’s coffin “as the world watched on in sorrow – and horror.”

The book’s publication comes at a tumultuous time for the Prince.

His grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8 and a period of mourning followed. Several weeks later, he sued the publishers of The Daily Mail along with Elton John and others for “gross breaches of privacy” including the hiring of private investigators.

Also on the horizon is season five of The Crown, the first in which he will be portrayed and one that has attracted reams of controversy prior to Netflix’s November 9 launch date.