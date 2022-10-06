Prince Harry, Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley Sue The Daily Mail Publisher For “Gross Breaches Of Privacy” Including The Hiring Of Private Investigators

A group including Prince Harry, Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley are suing the publishers of The Daily Mail for being “the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy” including the hiring of private investigators.

The group also includes actor Sadie Frost, John’s partner David Furnish and British campaigner Doreen Lawrence.

In a press release from Prince Harry and Frost’s lawyer Hamlins in the past hour, it was alleged that Associated Newspapers, publishers of The Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday and The Mail Online, hired private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside people’s cars and homes.

The lawsuit also says Associated Newspapers commissioned individuals to listen to their private telephone calls, paid police officials “with corrupt links to private investigators” for inside information and impersonated individuals to obtain medical records. It alleges bank accounts were accessed “through illicit means and manipulation.”

“The alleged crimes represent the tip of the iceberg,” added the press release. “[The six] have banded together to uncover the truth and hold the journalists responsible fully accountable, many of whom still hold senior positions of authority and power today.”

This isn’t the first time Prince Harry has launched a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers and he won a court battle earlier this year for an article alleging he attempted to keep details of his legal battle to reinstate his police protection secret from the public. His wife Meghan Markle has also won a libel battle against the same publisher.

Today’s suit has shades of the UK phone hacking scandal 10 years ago, in which dozens alleged to have had their phones hacked by tabloid journalists. The scandal ended up bringing down the Rupert Murdoch-owned News of the World newspaper and its story is currently being developed into a TV drama by the BBC.

Deadline has reached out to Associated Newspapers.