‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Tony Danza To Recur In Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Danza has joined the cast of Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan for Season 3, Deadline has learned. He will make his debut in the Season 2 finale airing Sunday.

Danza will portray Stefano Marchetti, the godfather of New York City’s mafia scene and the most powerful man in town. Anyone wanting to do business in NYC needs to come to see him first or expect to pay the price.

Production on Season 3 is currently underway in New York.

The third installment of the Power Universe, Raising Kanan tells the origin story of the ultimate franchise baddie, the titular Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis). The series shares insight into Kanan’s journey into the criminal world through his mother Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas (Patina Miller), who runs the family’s drug empire.

Kanan was first portrayed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in the original series.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.

Danza is staying booked and busy on the TV front with multiple projects on deck. He is set to star in a Who’s The Boss? sequel series currently in development at Amazon Freevee. The project, set 30 years after the original series, will reunite him and his small-screen daughter Alyssa Milano.

This week, Deadline confirmed exclusively that Danza joined the cast of HBO Max’s And Just Like That… playing the father of Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) in the sitcom Diaz wrote about their family.

He also recently co-starred in the Hulu film Darby Harper Wants You To Know, which premieres in December, and is actively touring with his live show Tony Danza: Standards & Stories.

