‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Grantham Coleman Joins In Key Role For Season 3 Of Starz Series

EXCLUSIVE: Grantham Coleman is joining the Starz family.

Coleman will star in a key role in season three of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. It comes after the drama series’ dramatic cliffhanger at the end of season two, which aired on Sunday.

Coleman, who has starred in series such as FX’s The Americans, will play Ronnie Mathis, Unique’s older brother, who was recently released from prison. Ronnie’s stoic demeanor belies a shocking ruthlessness. It’s not that Ronnie’s immoral, it’s that he’s amoral, conscienceless, unyielding and vindictive.

Production on season three of the family crime drama series has started in New York.

Set in the early 1990’s, the third series in the Power universe tells the origin story of Kanan Stark, and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire. It stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of Kanan and Patina Miller as his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas.

The finale of season two [SPOILER ALERT] saw Raq end up in a shoot-out after Kanan chose his father over her and she was saved by Unique, played by Joey BadA$$.

The series also stars Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Shanley Caswell and Antonio Ortiz.

Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Chris Selak, Kevin Fox, Santa Sierra and Natasha Gray. Lionsgate Television produces.

Coleman has had a busy dance card of late; he recently wrapped production on George C. Wolfe’s feature film Rustin and is also starring in Alejandro Iñarritu’s upcoming film Bardo, which premiered in Venice. He also recently returned to Broadway in Sam Gold’s Macbeth alongside Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga.

Other credits include Seberg, where he played famed Black Panther Bobby Seale and Black Bear alongside Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbot.

He is repped by APA and Inspire Entertainment.