‘Poker Face’: Rhea Perlman, Chelsea Frei, Rowan Blanchard Join Rian Johnson’s Peacock Series

EXCLUSIVE: Rhea Perlman (Matilda, Cheers), Chelsei Frei (While You Were Breeding, Dollface) and Rowan Blanchard (Crush, Snowpiercer) are the latest to join the cast of Peacock’s Poker Face, a mystery drama series starring Natasha Lyonne from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television.

Details of their roles, as well as plot details of the anthology-like series are being kept under wraps.

In addition to Lyonne, the trio join previously announced cast Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Ron Perlman, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.

Johnson is the creator, writer and director of Poker Face and will also executive produce alongside T-Street partner Ram Bergman and the company’s television president Nena Rodrigue. Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman (Prodigal Son, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) serve as showrunners and executive producers. Lyonne also will serve as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures. The company’s Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce.

Perlman is currently in post-production on Warner Bros. and Mattel’s upcoming Barbie pic and also will be seen in the upcoming Kenya Barris-Jonah Hill Netflix comedy You People. She’s repped by Innovative Artists.

Frei toplines the forthcoming Freeform series While You Were Breeding. She recently recurred on Dollface and will soon be seen in a recurring role on Fox’s The Cleaning Lady. Frei is repped by Paradigm and Artists First.

Blanchard can be seen in the Sammi Cohen-directed Hulu comedy Crush and in the role of Alexandra on Snowpiercer. She’s repped by Untitled Entertainment and Union Agency.