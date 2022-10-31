You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Sue Kroll Named Amazon Studios Head Of Marketing
Plan B’s Plan A Might Be Equity Sale To French Company Mediawan

Brad Pitt Dede Gardner Jeremy Kleiner
Plan B's Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner on the 'Blonde' red carpet in Venice Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Plan B Entertainment, the award-winning company co-founded by Brad Pitt, is in talks to sell a significant stake to French media group Mediawan.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Plan B has received bids from more than one potential investor. However, Mediawan, which has been backed by KKR & Co, is the front-runner, per Bloomberg.

Plan B is expected to make a final decision in the next couple of weeks. Deadline has reached out for comment. 

Pitt founded Plan B in 2001 alongside his then-wife Jennifer Aniston and manager Brad Grey. The company has had a strong run of awards winners including Best Picture Oscars for 12 Years a Slave, Moonlight and The Departed.

Should Plan B sell a stake, it would follow other star-fronted labels like Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, which sold to a firm backed by private-equity giant Blackstone Group last year. 

Paris-based Mediawan has been on a recent expansion spree, and has grown through acquisitions in Europe.

