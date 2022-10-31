Plan B’s Plan A Might Be Equity Sale To French Company Mediawan

Plan B's Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner on the 'Blonde' red carpet in Venice

Plan B Entertainment, the award-winning company co-founded by Brad Pitt, is in talks to sell a significant stake to French media group Mediawan.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Plan B has received bids from more than one potential investor. However, Mediawan, which has been backed by KKR & Co, is the front-runner, per Bloomberg.

Plan B is expected to make a final decision in the next couple of weeks. Deadline has reached out for comment.

Pitt founded Plan B in 2001 alongside his then-wife Jennifer Aniston and manager Brad Grey. The company has had a strong run of awards winners including Best Picture Oscars for 12 Years a Slave, Moonlight and The Departed.

Should Plan B sell a stake, it would follow other star-fronted labels like Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, which sold to a firm backed by private-equity giant Blackstone Group last year.

Paris-based Mediawan has been on a recent expansion spree, and has grown through acquisitions in Europe.