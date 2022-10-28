Verve Signs Pixar ‘Elemental’ Screenwriter Brenda Hsueh

EXCLUSIVE: Brenda Hsueh, a writer on Disney and Pixar’s upcoming feature film, Elemental, has inksed with Verve after a competitive signing.

She joins a stable of the agency’s clients working in the animation space and Pixar brain trust.

Hsueh began her career working on the first three seasons of How I Met Your Mother, then as a Co-EP on The Afterparty and Mr. Corman, both at Apple.

In the feature space, in addition to working on the 2023 release Elemental for Disney and Pixar, Brenda also consulted for Domee Shi, the director of Turning Red, and, most recently wrote the animated Ghostbusters movie for Sony.

Hsueh also wrote and will make her feature directorial debut with Match, a live-action sci-fi romantic dramedy in the vein of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Hsueh, along with her producing partner Yvonne Cheng also produce through their Shoe’s Off Productions which they launched in 2020 with the aim to produce and develop high-concept, character-driven stories across television and features.

Hsueh continues to be represented by attorney Lev Ginsburg.