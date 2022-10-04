‘Peter Doherty: Stranger In My Own Skin’: Federation Studios Behind Doc About The Libertines Frontman’s Addiction Problems

Federation Studios is producing and distributing a documentary about British rockstar Pete Doherty’s addiction problems.

Peter Doherty: Stranger in My Own Skin comes from more than 200 hours of footage filmed over a 10-year period by his partner, the director-musician Katia deVidas.

The 90-minute show, which launches at Mipcom, will show the Libertines frontman plunging into the depths of addiction at the height of his popularity. DeVidas is director and writer with Fernanda Rossi and the doc is based on an original idea by Christian Fevret.

Doherty said: “The talent is the man and comes from the man and comes from the artist and doesn’t come from the drugs, and has never come from the drugs. Part of the fun and the challenge of creating is to create in spite of circumstances, so, in spite of being a drug addict, or in spite of being clean. I will create.”

DeVidas said: “The camera captures souls, looks, truths — mostly lost ones, along with intense moments of the sort that are usually hidden. I made this movie to make people aware of the consequences of addiction in human beings, whether you’re a rockstar or not.”

The recently-rebranded Federation Studios holds worldwide distribution rights and Wendy Productions is co-producing with the French powerhouse.