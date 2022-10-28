Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Talent Agent Brian Wittenstein Exits Hyperion Following Misconduct Allegations

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Paul Pelosi, Husband Of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Attacked At San Francisco Home

Paul Pelosi
Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently assaulted early on Friday morning during a break-in at their San Francisco home, her office said.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” her spokesman said. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.  Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.”

MORE TO COME

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad