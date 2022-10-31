Suspect In Attack On Paul Pelosi Charged With Federal Crimes; DOJ Says Assailant Admitted He “Was Going To Hold Nancy Hostage”

The suspect in the break-in and attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, has been charged with a series of federal crimes and, in an interview with with San Francisco police officers, admitted that he wanted to hold the House speaker hostage.

David DePape, 42, was charged with assault and attempted kidnapping on Monday, according to the Justice Department, adding to a number of state charges he faces. Police say that when they arrived at the Pelosi residence early on Friday morning, the suspect struck Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer, severely injuring him. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Related Story Twitter Boss Elon Musk Censors Himself After Tweeting Conspiracy Around Paul Pelosi's Attack

An FBI affidavit filed on Monday also further debunks a range of conspiracy theories that have emerged among right wing figures and that have been amplified by Twitter owner Elon Musk, among others.

Nancy Pelosi was not at the residence during the break in but was in Washington, D.C.

According to the affidavit — which you can read here — DePape told officers in a recorded interview that he planned to take Pelosi hostage and if she were to tell him the “truth,” “he would let her go, and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break ‘her kneecaps.'” During the interview, he “later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions.” He also “explained generally that he wanted to use Nancy to lure another individual” to him.

In the interview, the suspect stated that after he struck Pelosi with the hammer, he “explained that Pelosi’s actions resulted in” her husband “taking the punishment instead,” according to the affidavit.

Law enforcement recovered zip ties in Pelosi’s bedroom and in the hallway hear the front door of the residence, according to the affidavit, and found a roll of tape, white rope, a hammer, one pair of rubber and cloth gloves and a journal in the suspect’s backpack.