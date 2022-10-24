Paul Haggis Trial: Filmmaker Testifies About Alleged Assault At Banff TV Festival In 2006

A Canadian woman testifying in the sexual assault civil trial of filmmaker Paul Haggis said Monday that when she rejected Haggis’ sexual advances at a television industry festival in Canada in 2006, he pinned her against a wall in his hotel room, and later groped and shoved her as she prepared to leave the hotel in a taxi.

The woman, who Deadline is not identifying by name, is one of four that lawyers for plaintiff Haleigh Breest plan to call to the stand with similar allegations of rape or attempted sexual assault. Breest, who has accused Haggis of raping her in 2013 when she was an events publicist, returned to the stand on Monday afternoon to resume a lengthy cross-examination that left her in tears Friday and brought the day’s testimony to an early close. The judge, Sabrina Kraus, allowed the other accuser to go first, out of turn, citing scheduling issues.

In more than two hours on the stand, Jane Doe said she attended the Banff World Television Festival in June 2006 on a prize fellowship in order to make industry contacts and pitch documentary projects; she has since left the field. Haggis, who came up through television, was the keynote speaker and main honoree at a festival in Banff, Alberta, for his Oscar-winning work on Crash and Million Dollar Baby.

“He had won two Oscars recently and that was big deal for a Canadian filmmaker,” the woman testified today.

She said she first saw Haggis speak at a Q&A, and then sought him out at a pub where attendees got to visit one-on-one with the festival’s guest of honor. She said the two exchanged jokes, pleasantries and talked shop, and then Haggis invited her to an exclusive after-party at the festival’s hotel headquarters. “It sounded like a great opportunity,” she said.

As soon as they climbed into a cab together, she realized how it might have looked to other attendees at the pub, she told a Breest lawyer, Zoe Salzman.

”I said I hope nobody got the wrong impression,” she testified. “He said, ‘People usually do.’ ”

On the cab ride back to the hotel, Haggis appeared to be talking and texting on his mobile phone to confirm the location of the after-party, she testified. Back at the hotel they walked down a long hallway to a room “and he took out his key to open it,” she said. “I was immediately apprehensive,” she said. She said she took a step backwards at the doorway and Haggis told her, “Don’t worry,” because the after-party was going to be in his room and more people were en route.

Inside, he poured them wine and held out the glass for her to step forward and claim it, and when she did, he kissed her, the woman testified. “I was totally caught off guard,” she said. She apologized. “I said I’m so sorry if I gave you mixed signals. I’m here for professional reasons,” she testified.

Haggis apologized and suggested they just sit on the couch instead and talk about her career, she said. But after 20 minutes or so he tried to kiss her again and when she got up and backed away, she said, she eventually backed into a wall with him advancing on her. He grabbed her arms and tried to kiss her once more, she testified. When she turned away to avoid the kiss, she said, “Mr. Haggis used his left hand to grab my face.”

“Cut it out. You’re making me feel like an asshole,” she said he told her. With one arm unpinned, she wriggled free and left the hotel room, and Haggis trailed her out, offering to pay for her cab back to the YMCA where she and the other fellowship winners were being put up for the festival. She said she agreed to the fare, and when the cab arrived, he grabbed her breasts from behind and kissed her neck, and then shoved her forcefully toward the cab — hard enough that she stumbled. He said he handed the driver money.

“I felt humiliated. I felt gross. I felt stupid. I just wanted to get out of there,” the woman testified. Asked by Salzman why she felt stupid, she replied, “Because I stupidly believed people were coming” to the after-party at his hotel room even though “a lot of time had elapsed.”

On cross examination by a Haggis lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, the witness said she never pitched Haggis on any of her project ideas in any of the time she spoke with him.