Paul Haggis Rape Trial Hears Fourth Jane Doe Testify About Alleged Assault At 2015 Toronto Film Festival

A fourth Jane Doe testifying in the sexual assault civil trial of filmmaker Paul Haggis said Thursday that she was the target of an “attempted rape” by Haggis outside of her apartment building at night after an event at the Toronto Film Festival in 2015.

Jurors watched a videotaped deposition taken in 2019 of the woman, a freelance television and events producer who was working for a Canadian DJ when she was introduced to Haggis at a house party during the festival that September.

The woman, who Deadline is not identifying, said over the course of that day and the next, Haggis “relentlessly” pursued her sexually and ultimately tried to force himself on her as she fought him off and loudly and repeatedly screamed “stop.”

The assault ended, she said, when she screamed an expletive loudly enough to draw the attention of a passing stranger. Haggis then stepped back, she testified, realizing “he was going to be seen doing something very awful,” and in that pause she got into the lobby with her electronic key fob, leaving Haggis locked outside, and went to her apartment.

Her last sight of Haggis was of him through the glass doors, standing outside with his hands raised in a “come on” gesture. The woman did not report what happened to police but said she went into therapy soon after.

Later that night, she testified, Haggis texted her an invitation to breakfast at his hotel. She didn’t respond and took the invitation as Haggis “gaslighting what happened.”



“He was pretending as if he did nothing wrong,” the woman testified. She was asked on cross-examination by a Haggis lawyer, Priah Chaudhry, why she consented to join Haggis for lunch and wine earlier that day at his hotel, even though she said he was, by that time, already making her feel uncomfortable. The woman testified that she thought she was going to a “professional” 30-minute afternoon coffee and didn’t want to make an “enemy” of someone in her industry.

She was the fourth Jane Doe to come forward in the trial with an allegation against Haggis on behalf of Haleigh Breest, who is suing Haggis for unspecified damages. Breest, a publicist in New York, said that Haggis raped her at his apartment in Soho after a movie-screening party in 2013. Breest wrapped her testimony earlier this week.

The trial is in its seventh day. Before the last Jane Doe, jurors on Wednesday also heard from a work friend of Breest’s who said that Breest told her about the rape a week after it happened. The friend said that she asked Breest if she had gone to the police. “That’s something I would have done,” based on what Breest told her, the friend testified.

Also on Wednesday, a DNA expert for Breest’s legal team say she found DNA that probably belonged to Haggis inside the tights that Breest wore the night she says she was raped. She also testified that it’s possible the DNA she found didn’t come from seminal fluid. She also said the tights were not ripped, a detail that contradicts what Breest told another friend who testified this week.