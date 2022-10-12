Parul Agrawal Named Head Of Drama At Warner Bros. Television

EXCLUSIVE: Parul Agrawal, a longtime drama executive at Warner Brothers Television, has been promoted to SVP and head of drama development. Reporting to Clancy Collins White, EVP and Head Of Development, she succeeds Leigh London Redman, who left in July to become President of Berlanti Productions.

Agrawal, whose promotion from VP drama development, was finalized before this week’s round of layoffs at Warner Bros. TV Group, will spearhead the creation of WBTV drama series, limited series, and movies for Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max, external streaming services, cable, and the broadcast networks. She will oversee the WBTV drama development team that includes SVP Tony Optican and VPs Ashley Cole, Jonathan Harris, and Mitzi Miller, among others.

Agrawal is a homegrown WBTV talent. She had done a couple of assistant stints in development and production when she joined the studio in 2010. Starting from the bottom of the corporate ladder, she rose through the ranks to director and eventually VP drama development. Some of the series she worked on include HBO’s Lovecraft Country, the Gossip Girl reboot, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and the upcoming The Girls on the Bus — all for HBO Max; Bad Monkey for Apple TV+, Keep Breathing, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Maid for Netflix, All American, All American: Homecoming, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Gotham Knights, Kung Fu, Riverdale, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, and Roswell, New Mexico for the CW, Blindspot and the upcoming Found for NBC, Castle Rock for Hulu, God Friended Me for CBS, and Fox’s Prodigal Son.

She has worked closely with such producers and production companies under deals at WBTV as Alloy Entertainment, Bad Robot Productions, Berlanti Productions, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Elizabeth Banks, Ava DuVernay, Mindy Kaling, Bill Lawrence, and Nkechi Okoro Carroll.

Agrawal started her TV career as the script coordinator on AMC’s Mad Men.