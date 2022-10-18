Skip to main content
Parker Posey Signs With CAA

Parker Posey Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

EXCLUSIVE: Parker Posey has signed with CAA.

The veteran actress was most recently seen in HBO Max’s The Staircase — she played the eccentric prosecutor Freda Black — and in Tales of the Walking Dead.

Posey next will appear in A24’s Disappointment Blvd. opposite Joaquin Phoenix; HBO Max’s The Parenting, with Brian Cox and Edie Falco; and Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

Her film credits include Dazed and Confused, Waiting for Huffman, Best in Show, Basquiat and The Anniversary Party.

Posey’s memoir, You’re on an Airplane: A Self Mythologizing Memoir, was published in 2018.

