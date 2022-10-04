Pablo Lyle Verdict: Telenovela Star Found Guilty Of Manslaughter

Pablo Lyle has been found guilty of manslaughter by a jury in Miami.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle released a statement following the verdict saying, “Two lives were destroyed by simple roadway anger, a situation we see far too often on our streets and on streets across the country.”

The TelevisaUnivision telenovela actor of Mi Adorable Maldición and La Sombra del Pasado and the Netflix series Yankee could face up to 15 years behind bars. He had been under house arrest since 2019.

“We the jury find as follows, as to count 1 manslaughter the defendant is guilty of manslaughter,” one of the jurors said after reaching a verdict following about 5 hours of deliberation.

The telenovela star was involved in a road altercation back in March 2019. Lyle was a passenger in a car being driven by his brother-in-law when he cut off a car. The encounter was caught by a security camera which shows Juan Ricardo Hernández getting out of his car and running up to the vehicle that cut him off and banged on the driver’s window.

Surveillance video then shows Lyle getting out of the passenger side of the car. His brother-in-law also got out of the car but ran back to the driver’s side when the car started rolling forward as it was not parked.

As Lyle’s brother-in-law stopped the car from moving, the actor is seen punching 63-year-old Hernández and knocking him out. Hernández would subsequently die from the injuries.

Lyle claimed he was only defending himself and his family as his kids were in the vehicle.