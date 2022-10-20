‘P-Valley’ Renewed For Season 3 At Starz

Starz has renewed its drama series P-Valley for a third season, which will consist of 10 episodes. Lionsgate Television produces the series.

From creator, showrunner and executive producer Katori Hall, P-Valley is an hourlong drama that tells the story of the little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors – the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful and the damned.

In Season 2, the series revealed a whole new Pynk as it struggled to remain open during a pandemic, saw a battle for the throne and the possibility of some new blood shaking up the locker room. It took audiences deeper into the lives of Pynk’s characters as darkness descended upon the fictional Mississippi town of Chucalissa.

P-Valley Season 2 stars Nicco Annan (as Uncle Clifford), Elarica Johnson (Autumn Night), Brandee Evans (Mercedes), Shannon Thornton (Miss Mississippi), J. Alphonse Nicholson (Lil’ Murda), Parker Sawyers (Andre), Harriett D. Foy (Pastor Woodbine), Dan J. Johnson (Corbin), Morocco Omari (Big L.) and Dominic DeVore (Duffy), among others.

“I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley,” said Hall in a statement. “With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire.”

The show’s sophomore season averages nearly 10.3M viewers across linear, VOD, and streaming platforms domestically, up +23% vs season one in the same time frame, according to Starz.

“P-Valley continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz. “This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in Season 3.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of P-Valley are available to stream via Starz.