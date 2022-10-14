‘Ozark’ Co-Creator Bill Dubuque Strikes Overall Deal With Fifth Season

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Dubuque, the co-creator of Netflix’s Ozark, has signed an overall deal with Fifth Season.

The company formerly known as Endeavor Content will work with the writer and producer to develop his own slate of original series.

It builds on Dubuque’s first-look deal with the studio.

Dubuque has already been building out a development slate including teaming with The Act creator Michelle Dean and The L Word: Generation Q exec producer Kristen Campo on an adaptation of Matthew McGough’s book The Lazarus Files: A Cold Case Investigation that Fifth Season is producing with Anonymous Content.

Dubuque is also collaborating with the likes of Fifth Season-based producers Lynette Howell Taylor’s 51 Entertainment and Layne Eskridge’s POV Entertainment as well as developing projects with the likes of Regina Hall, Candyman director Nia DaCosta and Judas and the Black Messiah duo Lucas Brothers.

The St. Louis native, who grew up working on the Lake of the Ozarks, got his start as a recruitment headhunter before writing Ben Affleck-fronted feature The Accountant and The Judge, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Duvall.

The overall deal is the first announced signing after it promoted its television chiefs including Joe Hipps, who is now President, TV Development and Production.

“Bill is not only one of the best writers working today, he is also an incredible supervisor and mentor, raising the bar for everyone he collaborates with,” said Hipps. “Much like the characters and worlds he creates, Bill is one step ahead of all of us.”

Dubuque is represented by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.