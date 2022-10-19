Studiocanal & ‘Star Wars’ Art Director Underway On All-Female Shark Thriller ‘Something In The Water’; ‘Ten Percent’ & ‘Outlander’ Stars Among Cast — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Filming is underway in the Dominican Republic on Studiocanal’s all-female shark survival thriller Something In The Water, which will be directed by Justice League and Star Wars: Episode VII art director Hayley Easton Street.

The movie will follow a dream wedding which turns into a nightmare when five girlfriends must fight for their lives in open water.

Written by Cat Clarke (Ten Percent) and produced by Julie Baines (Triangle), the film’s cast of rising actors includes Hiftu Quasem (Ten Percent), Lauren Lyle (Outlander), Natalie Mitson(The Last Bus), Nicole Rieko Setsuko (Only One Gets Out Alive), and Ellouise Shakespeare-Hart (Ten Percent).

Studiocanal is handling sales on the movie and will continue talks with buyers at the AFM.

The project has gone through a transformation since we first announced it in 2020 when it had Noel Clarke producing and Gaby Dellal directing.

Director Hayley Easton Street commented: “This is an elevated survival film, unlike anything else I’ve worked on, with incredible strong female leads at the heart of the story. Something In The Water will be an emotional and visual experience, putting the audience at the centre of the action and using seamless VFX to bring the terror to life. I couldn’t be more excited to helm this movie.”