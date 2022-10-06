‘Outer Range’ Renewed For Second Season By Prime Video; Charles Murray Takes Over As Showrunner

Prime Video has ordered a second season of Outer Range, a neo-Western that stars Josh Brolin as a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family. Charles Murray (Sons of Anarchy, Luke Cage), who has an overall deal with Amazon Studios, will take over for creator Brian Watkins as showrunner.

The eight-episode first season kicked off in April and followed the Abbotts as they coped with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They were pushed closer to the brink when the Tillersons, owners of the profit-driven neighboring ranch, made a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture.

Related Story Josh Brolin Reflects On Almost Playing Batman & Losing Out To Ben Affleck

RELATED: Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2022-23 Season

Besides Brolin, the cast includes Imogen Poots (I Know This Much Is True), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Yellowstone).

Besides Murray, Watkins is an executive producer along with Brolin, Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Tony Krantz, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Executive producers for Plan B are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey and Brad Pitt.