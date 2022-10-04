Oscars: Singapore Submits ‘Ajoomma’, Produced By Anthony Chen, To International Feature Race

The Singapore Film Commission has selected He Shuming’s Singapore-Korea co-production Ajoomma as its submission to the best international feature category at the Oscars.

The film, which is He’s feature directorial debut, traces a middle-aged widow’s obsession with Korean pop culture and her journey to self-discovery on a trip to Korea. Chen is a director-producer, with directing credits including Ilo Ilo and Wet Season.

Billed as the first Singapore-Korea co-production, Ajoomma is making its world premiere in the New Currents competition of the Busan International Film Festival, which kicks off tomorrow (October 5-14).

Produced by Chen’s Giraffe Pictures and co-produced by Korea’s Lee Joonhan, the film was supported by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)’s New Director grant. China’s Rediance is handling international sales.

It received four nominations for the upcoming Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan including Best New Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Leading Actress for veteran Singaporean actress Hong Huifang, and Best Supporting Actor for Korean actor Jung Dong-hwan.

The film will be released in cinemas in Singapore on October 27, through Golden Village Pictures.

Chen said, “After Ilo Ilo, Pop Aye and Wet Season, Giraffe Pictures is honoured to fly the flag again as Singapore’s Oscar contender with He Shuming’s charming debut Ajoomma. We are just at the start of the film’s journey and look forward to bring laughs and tears to audiences far and beyond our shores. This is definitely the Singapore film of the year to watch!”