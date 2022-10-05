Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman, Ellen DeGeneres Among Moderators For Michelle Obama’s Book Tour

Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman and Ellen DeGeneres are among the moderators tapped to appear with former first lady Michelle Obama on her upcoming tour for her book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

Other speakers scheduled to moderate tour events include poet Elizabeth Alexander, Gayle King, Hoda Hotb, Tyler Perry, Heather McGhee, Conan O’Brien, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michele Norris.

It was announced today by Live Nation and book publisher Crown that Obama has added seven dates across the six cities on her tour. Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. tour will kick off in Washington, D.C., with three nights at Warner Theatre from Tuesday, November 15, the book’s publishing date, through Thursday, November 17, with DeGeneres moderating the first two and Alexander on the third.

“For me, The Light We Carry book tour will be about starting important conversations and digging deeper into the questions that all of us are grappling with as we live through uncertain times,” Obama said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get back on the road and dive into it with such a thoughtful, impressive group of moderators.”

Additional appearances are scheduled in Washington, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco.