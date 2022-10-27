Onyx Collective Orders ‘Deli Boys’ Pilot From Abdullah Saeed; Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, And Alfie Fuller To Star

Onyx Collective has ordered Deli Boys to pilot, a project from 20th Television about a pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers whose convenience-store magnate father dies and are then forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime.

Asif Ali will play Mir Dar, a hardworking son whose eager to impress his father, Baba — a scrappy immigrant who arrived in the U.S. broke and built an empire from scratch. Saagar Shaikh will play Mir’s brother Raj, who’s a pot-smoking and entitled playboy who lives the high life on his father millions.

Alfie Fuller has also been cast to play Prairie, Raj’s shaman, an “Afro-futurist” hipster who lives with him and various other hangers-on in stoner heaven luxury.

Jenni Konner, Vali Chandrasekaran, Nisha Ganatra and Abdullah Saeed Chellise Michael Photography/ Nithya Raman/Courtesy/Jai Lennard

The pilot was written by Abdullah Saeed and will be directed and executive produced by Nisha Ganatra. Besides Saeed, other EPs are Jenni Konner, Vali Chandrasekaran and Nora Silver. If picked up to series, Deli Boys will air on Hulu.

Ali is an actor and comedian who found a breakout role in Don’t Worry Darling opposite Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. His standup comedy special will debut in early 2023 on HBO. He’s repped by Mohammed Ali at Authentic Talent and Literary Management, CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

Shaikh can currently be seen as Aamir Khan in Ms. Marvel. He’s also reprise his role from the series in the feature The Marvels that stars Brie Larson. He’s repped by Gersh and Jordan Tilzer at El Centro.

Fuller is best known for playing Dinah on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Fuller is repped by the Lasher Group and Artists & Representative.

Saeed created and produced several of Vice’s cannabis properties, including the James Beard Award-nominated cooking show Bong Appetit. He also hosted and produced the political road trip TV series Vice Does America that was executive produced by Spike Jonze. He’s repped by Principal Entertainment LA, Gersh, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan LLP.

Ganatra was awarded the Cannes Lions Grand Prix for film craft. She directed the Sundance hit film Late Night starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling and most recently, Welcome to Chippendales for Hulu. She’s repped by CAA and Morris Yorn.

Konner (Girls) is repped by CAA. Chandrasekaran (Modern Family) is repped by UTA and Management 360.