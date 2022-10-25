Jesse Williams To Join Season 3 Of ‘Only Murders In The Building’

EXCLUSIVE: Former Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams is joining the cast for Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building in the recurring role. He will play documentarian with a particular interest in the case that Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora, Steve Martin’s Charles Haden-Savage and Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam are working on.

Williams is an activist/actor/entrepreneur and former high school teacher. He earned a Tony Award nomination in his Broadway debut in the Tony-winning revival of Take Me Out this year and will next be seen in Your Place or Mine with Reese Witherspoon, as well as in his return to Broadway for the newly extended run of Take Me Out.

Williams spent 12 seasons playing Dr. Jackson Avery on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and has appeared in TV and films including The Cabin in the Woods, Little Fires Everywhere, Brooklyn’s Finest and the Paramount action comedy Secret Headquarters with Owen Wilson.

Williams executive produced the 2021 Oscar-winning short film Two Distant Strangers and served as both senior producer and correspondent alongside Norman Lear for their Epix docuseries America Divided. Williams is a partner and board member of the No. 1 scholarship app in the world, Scholly, which has matched students with more than $100 million to date. He also is co-founder of both BLeBRiTY and Ebroji mobile apps and executive producer of Question Bridge: Black Males, a transmedia art installation in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture’s permanent collection. He sits on the board of directors for both Advancement Project and Harry Belafonte’s arts and social justice organization Sankofa.org.

Williams is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360 and André Des Rochers of Granderson Des Rochers.

Only Murders in the Building, produced by 20th Television, racked up 17 Emmy nominations this past season and won three. The series hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman, who executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.