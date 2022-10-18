‘Boudica’, Starring Olga Kurylenko, Wraps In UK; Cast & First Look Revealed Ahead Of AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Olga Kurylenko-starrer (Black Widow) Boudica has wrapped shoot in the UK for Bleiberg Entertainment, which has today revealed an official first look image from the movie.

Writer-director Jesse V. Johnson (The Debt Collector) is behind the action film about the legendary warrior queen. Also starring are Peter Franzén (Vikings), Clive Standen (Vikings) and Lucy Martin (Vikings) with Nick Moran (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Rita Tushingham (Last Night in Soho) James Faulkner (Game of Thrones), Harry Kirton (Peaky Blinders) and Leo Gregory (Green Street Hooligans) rounding out the cast.

Bleiberg / Dimbort will share first footage of the title at their office during AFM next month.

Inspired by true events in A.D. 60, Boudica follows the eponymous Celtic Queen who rules the Iceni people alongside her husband Prasutagus. When he is betrayed and killed by Rome, Boudica’s kingdom is left without a male heir and the Romans seize her land and property. Driven to the edge of madness and determined to avenge her husband’s death, Boudica rallies the various tribes from the region and wages an epic war against the mighty Roman Empire.

Boudeg Ltd and Bleiberg Entertainment are producers. Ehud Bleiberg, Lucinda Thakrar and Mark Vennis serve as producers. Executive producers are Danny Dimbort, Nicholas Bennett, Ariel Bleiberg and Julie Kroll.

Kurylenko is best known for Quantum Of Solace, Oblivion and for playing Antonia/Taskmaster in Black Widow.