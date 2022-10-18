‘Nostalgia’: Breaking Glass Pictures Acquires Italy’s Oscar Entry For North America

EXCLUSIVE: In a deal with True Colours, Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to Mario Martone’s Nostalgia, Italy’s entry for the Best International Feature Oscar. The drama debuted in the Cannes competition last May, and Breaking Glass will continue its festival run in the U.S. through the end of the year with theatrical rollout set for early 2023.

Based on the novel by Ermanno Rea, Nostalgia stars Pierfrancesco Favino (The Traitor) as the middle-aged Felice Lasco, who returns to a bustling Naples after having lived in Egypt for 40 years. Once back, he is caught up in memories of a distant life spent in his hometown, as his criminal youth slowly catches up with him. Alongside Favino, the film stars Francesco Di Leva, Tommaso Ragno, Aurora Quattrocchi and Sofia Essaidi.

In his review, Deadline’s Todd McCarthy wrote the film “has the fantastic advantage of a densely displayed real-life setting and a lack of cliched old-school conventions.”

Nostalgia has been shortlisted at the European Film Awards for Best Film, Director, Actor and Screenplay. It also took multiple prizes during the 2022 Nastro d’Argento Awards including Best Director for Martone and Best Actor for Favino.

Breaking Glass acquired rights to the film in a deal negotiated between Rich Wolff, CEO, and Scott Motisko, VP of Acquisitions, Business Development & Sales, from Breaking Glass, and Giulia Casavecchia, Head of Sales at True Colours.

Said Casavecchia, “Adding North America to the more than fifty territories already sold around the world confirms once more that Nostalgia has the power of touching the feelings of a wide international audience. This deal also marks a renewed cooperation with a solid partner such as Breaking Glass Pictures and we are happy to be running hand-in-hand with them in the upcoming Oscar race.”

Noted Wolff, “We’re very confident the film will find a very receptive U.S. audience.”

Martone commented, “I am very happy that Nostalgia will have distribution in the U.S. with Breaking Glass Pictures. There are American films which were crucial for the development of my career as a director. I am sure this film will meet up with a world to which, in part, it already belongs.”

Producers are Luciano Stella, Roberto Sessa, Maria Carolina Terzi and Carlo Stella. Exec producers are Gennaro Fasolino and Chiara Grassi. Nostalgia is a Picomedia, Mad Entertainment production in association with Medusa Film in co-production with Rosebud Entertainment Pictures.