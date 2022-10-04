Norman Reedus Latest To Join Jeff Nichols’ ‘The Bikeriders’ At New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: With the final season of The Walking Dead coming to an end, longtime series star Norman Reedus looks to have found his follow-up project. He is set to join the ensemble cast of the Jeff Nichols drama The Bikeriders at New Regency. Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook and Damon Herriman are already on board. Nichols will direct the pic, which is a fictional story inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book The Bikeriders.

Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing through Tri-State, the company they share with Nichols, alongside New Regency. Fred Berger is executive producing.

The film is an original story set in the 1960s following the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life.

The film’s setting is fitting for Reedus who over the years has shown a certain love for the vehicle at the center of the story. Not only is his TWD character, Daryl Dixon, known for riding a motorcycle over the AMC show’s 11 seasons, but the network would go on to order Ride With Norman Reedus, which featured Reedus hitting the open road to explore local biker culture. That series would go on to air for five seasons.

The Walking Dead is currently hitting the home stretch of its final season, as the first of the last eight episodes premiered Sunday. Even with the series ending, Reedus is looking to stay in the Walking Dead universe as AMC is developing a spinoff series Daryl Dixon with Reedus set to reprise his role.

He is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.