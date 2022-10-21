‘Nightbitch’: Mary Holland Joins Amy Adams, Scoot McNairy In Marielle Heller’s Searchlight Neo-Horror

EXCLUSIVE: Mary Holland (Senior Year) has signed on to star alongside Amy Adams and Scoot McNairy in Searchlight Pictures’ darkly comic horror Nightbitch, based on the debut novel of Rachel Yoder. Marielle Heller (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) is directing from her own script.

The film, now in production, tells the story of a woman thrown into the stay-at-home routine of raising a toddler in the suburbs who slowly embraces the feral power deeply rooted in motherhood, as she becomes increasingly aware of the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a canine. Bond Group and Annapurna acquired film rights to Yoder’s book in 2020 and developed the script alongside Heller. Searchlight then acquired worldwide rights in May, in a deal sources placed at $25 million-plus; it marked a reemergence of Megan Ellison’s reconfigured Annapurna in the marketplace.

Details as to Holland’s role are under wraps.

Nightbitch will stream on Disney’s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the U.S., with additional release plans to be announced later. Adams and Stacy O’Neil (Dead Ringers) are producing via their Bond Group banner, alongside Heller for Defiant By Nature, Archer Gray’s Anne Carey (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Annapurna’s Ellison (Booksmart) and Christina Oh (Minari), and Sue Naegle (Shirley). Defiant By Nature’s Havilah Brewster is serving as exec producer.

Holland is an actress, writer and comedian who recently starred opposite Rebel Wilson in Netflix’s comedy Senior Year. She co-wrote and starred alongside Clea DuVall in the 2020 holiday rom-com Happiest Season, which DuVall directed for Hulu. The pair reteamed to co-create the upcoming comedy series Day Job for Temple Hill and Lionsgate TV.

The multi-hyphenate will next be seen in Apple TV+’s comedy series The Big Door Prize from David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer and executive producer behind Schitt’s Creek.

Holland is represented by CAA, Atlas Artists and Ziffren Brittenham.