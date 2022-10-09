‘Night Of The Cooters’: George R.R. Martin & Vincent D’Onofrio Confirmed To Attend Short Film Screening At SFiFF

The Santa Fe International Film Festival is set to screen Night of the Cooters, the short film produced by George R.R. Martin and directed by Vincent D’Onofrio. Martin and D’Onofrio will attend the event for a Q&A scheduled for Wednesday, October 19 at the Jean Cocteau Cinema.

“We wrapped principal photography on Night of the Cooters back in August, you may recall,” he said in a statement. “That’s our adaptation of the classic short story by the one and only Howard Waldrop. Shot entirely in greenscreen in Santa Fe, from a screenplay by Joe Lansdale. Directed by Vincent d’Onofrio, who also starred. After that, we turned it over to the wizards at Trioscope, who have been busily working on it ever since with their groundbreaking animation process.”

The screening and discussion of the short film will also be attended by the cast. Night of the Cooters‘ cast also includes Harrison Page, Luce Rains, Shannon Hayes, Martin Sensmeier, Hopper Penn, Cristin McCleary, Elias Gallegos, Darius Eteeyan and Jazzy Kim O’Brien, among others.

Night of the Cooters is based on the Waldrop 1987 sci-fi novel of the same name. The story follows the time when Martians invaded Pachico, Texas in the 1800s.

People interested in attending the event can look for tickets on this website.