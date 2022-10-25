Skip to main content
Niecy Nash-Betts Hires Traci Carter Holsey As Head Of Development For Her eOne-Based Banner

Niecy Nash-Betts / Traci Carter Holsey Robert Ector

EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash-Betts, star of The Rookie: Feds, is staffing up her production banner.

Nash-Betts has hired Traci Carter Holsey as her head of development for her first-look deal at eOne.

It reunites Nash-Betts and Carter Holsey, who previously worked together on Yahoo! series Let’s Talk About Love, which was produced by Nash-Betts’ Chocolate Chicks (CC) Productions.

The actor signed the first-look deal with eOne earlier this summer to produce scripted and unscripted content.

Carter Holsey started her career at BET. She was a producer on OWN’s reality series Iyanla Fix My Life and has worked on non-scripted, talk and variety projects with Dave Chapelle, D.L Hughley and Tia Mowry and with production companies such as Bunim Murray, Shed Media and Entertainment Studios.

“I’m so excited to get back to work with Traci. She’s smart, talented and true visionary,” said Nash-Betts. “Our best together is yet to come.”

