Julianne Nicholson Among Six Joining Nicolas Cage In Kristoffer Borgli’s A24 Pic ‘Dream Scenario’ 

Kristoffer Borgli’s newest film Dream Scenario, which Deadline first reported, has added Emmy Award winner Julianne Nicholson, Dylan Baker, Kate Berlant, Michael Cera, Dylan Gelula and Tim Meadows to star alongside Nicolas Cage. Filming stars this month.



Hereditary and Midsommar filmmaker Ari Aster is producing with Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner.

The movie, which Borgli is also writing, has a storyline that’s under wraps, but is billed as a comedy. Borgli’s Sick of Myself premiered at Cannes.



Jacob Jaffke and Tyler Campellone are also producing alongside A24.



The project reps the fourth collaboration between Square Peg and A24 including Hereditary, Midsommar and the upcoming film Disappointment Blvd. starring Joaquin Phoenix.



Nicholson won an Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for HBO’s Mare of Easttown last year. She is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment. Nicholson can recently be seen in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Blonde, and HBO’s Winning Time. She also starred in I, Tonya; August Osage County, and Black Mass.



Berlant has a one-woman show Kate, Would It Kill You to Laugh?. The actresses starred in Don’t Worry Darling, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as well as Netflix’s Space Force and Amazon’s A League of Their Own. She is repped by UTA, Rise Management, Felker Toczek Suddleson.



Saturday Night Live alum and Primetime Emmy nominee Meadows starred in such movies as Mean Girls, Train Wreck, Jack and Jill, and the Grown Ups franchise. He’s repped by CESD Talent and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.



Baker is repped by Innovative Artists and Viking Entertainment. HIs credits include The Good Wife, Hunters, The Resort, Evil Blindspot.



Cera is the longtime vet of Arrested Development and has starred in such movies as Superbad, Juno, Molly’s Game, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and the Hulu series Life & Beth. He’s repped by APA and Thruline Entertainment.



Gelula has been seen on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Shameless and Everything’s Fine. She’s repped by Mosaic, Michael Auerbach of Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein