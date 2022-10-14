Nicki Minaj Has Beef About Grammy Rearranging Her Category For ‘Super Freaky Girl’

The Grammys are reclassifying the song “Super Freaky Girl” from the rap category to the pop category.

The song’s co-creator, Nicki Minaj, wants to know why. And she was thinking out loud on Twitter today, stirring the pot on the mystery of it all.

“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!” Minaj wrote on Twitter, referring to Latto’s hit single. “ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight”

Minaj had a series of tweets on the matter. She even answered a Twitter user who noted, “Anaconda was nominated for Rap Song. Wouldn’t you say that SFG and Anaconda are sonically similar. So what changed??? #grammys”

“I’d LOVE to know,” Minaj replied.

She added later, “Could you imagine someone telling you not to ‘complain’ about being treated unfairly at your workplace?” she wrote. “This is my job. I work very hard. No diff from a 9-5 where you should speak up for yourself if you know you’re a great employee & continue to be purposely sabotaged.”

The 2023 GRAMMYs will air live on Sunday, Feb. 5 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS and streamer Paramount+.