‘To Boldly Go’: NFT Documentary In The Works From Erin Derham, Phoenix Pictures & History Boutique Films

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Medavoy’s Phoenix Pictures and History Boutique Films have teamed on the documentary To Boldly Go which Erin Derham will direct. The docu will explore the explosion of NFTs and the digital Web3 future.

In 2020, the U.S Patent and Trademark Office received three trademark applications for NFTs. In 2021, the number of trademark applications jumped to more than 1,200. To Boldly Go will dive into this new cultural wild west, and follow the most innovative leaders and creators in that space.

“The world is changing, and it’s clear that Web3 and NFT’s are going to be an integral part of what the future may bring,” says To Boldly Go producer Medavoy.

Derham has built a filmography making documentaries on misunderstood subjects, i.e. taxidermy in the 2019 docu Stuffed and 2015’s Buskin’ Blues about street musicians in Asheville, North Carolina.

”NFTs and Web3 seem so suspect, but in my experience, those are the subjects that need a deep dive rather than a cold shoulder,” says Derham.

“They are usually on to something great. This documentary is that deep dive into the ‘why’,” the filmmaker adds.

“NFTs and cryptocurrency are officially entering the mainstream. It’s time we all understand what that means.”

Derham is represented by WME. Medavoy and Michael Lee Peterson are producing for Phoenix Pictures, along with Producer Nick Goddard.