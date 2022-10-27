New York Post Says Investigation Indicates Employee Was Behind Website Hack

UPDATE: The New York Post said on Thursday that an investigation indicated that an employee was behind the hack of its website and Twitter account.

A spokesperson for the Post said in a statement, “The New York Post’s investigation indicates that the unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee, and we are taking appropriate action. This morning, we immediately removed the vile and reprehensible content from our website and social media accounts.”

The hacker posted racist and incendiary headlines before they were removed.

Related Story Former Editor Files Discrimination And Retaliation Lawsuit Against New York Post

PREVIOUSLY: The website and Twitter account of the New York Post was hacked on Thursday morning, as racist and incendiary headlines were displayed before being removed.

“The New York Post has been hacked. We are currently investigating the cause,” the Post said in a statement on its Twitter account.

The posts had to do with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a frequent target of the right, and President Joe Biden, according to reports of the hack.

A spokesperson for the Post could not immediately be reached for comment but earlier told CNBC, “We’ve taken down the vile and reprehensible content posted by the hackers and continue to investigate the cause.”

According to Mediaite, the hacker changed headlines to make them more incendiary. Other tweets had to do with the two candidates for New York governor, incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin. One message called for the assassination of Ocasio-Cortez. According to Mediaite, the site was hacked around 9 AM ET.

The hack came amid an atmosphere of heated rhetoric tied to the midterms. The Post, owned by News Corp., has long had a rightward tilt on its editorial pages.

Hochul’s spokesperson issued a statement saying that the Post “needs to immediately explain how this reprehensible content was made public. While the Post has made its preferences clear in the Governor’s race, there is no room for violent, sexist rhetoric in our politics. We demand answers.”