Netflix Eyes More Video Games Based On Its Own IP As It Comes Up To One Year Anniversary Of Launch

Netflix has been in the video game space for close to a year and is doubling down.

The streamer, which unveiled its third quarter financial results, currently has 35 games on its service with 55 more games in development.

The latter will also include more games based on its own Netflix IP. Currently, it has games based on series such as Stranger Things, including Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game, as well as Nailed It! with Baking Bash. It also has Exploding Kittens, which it is developing a series for as well as the game.

Related Story Netflix Tops Wall Street Q3 Estimates In Comeback Quarter

“Our first year was about establishing our gaming infrastructure and understanding how our members interact with games,” it noted in its letter to shareholders. “With 55 more games in development, including more games based on Netflix IP, we’re focused in the next few years on creating hit games that will take our game initiative to the next level. More generally, we see a big opportunity around content that crosses between TV or film and games.”

It highlighted a “big opportunity” around content that crosses between TV or film and games and pointed to anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. After the show’s launch, it said use of CD Projekt’s game surged on PCs.

It evidently would like some of that surge itself.

There was little news on the programming side. It once again highlighted the success of shows such as Stranger Things S4, The Sandman, Cobra Kai and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and also touted some of its non-English-language series such as Korea’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Narco-Saints, Brazil’s Sintonia and Germany’s The Empress.