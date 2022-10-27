Netflix Merchandise And Streaming Gift Cards To Be Sold In 2,400 Walmart Stores In U.S.

Walmart and Netflix are expanding on their digital initiative featuring branded goods related to Netflix film and TV titles to bring physical merchandise into 2,400 Walmart stores in the U.S.

The retail sections will feature music, apparel, collectible and seasonal items for Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Witcher, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and other titles. The team-up will also feature a number of snacks and snack boxes designed to be brought home to enjoy while streaming, and a $19.99 Netflix gift card will also be sold exclusively at the retail giant’s stores.

As it has experienced stalling subscriber growth, especially here in the U.S., Netflix has been turning to a number of new potential sources of revenue, including video games and advertising. In recent years, it has also ramped up its efforts in the consumer products arena, via online boutiques, one with Walmart and another an in-house effort featuring collaborations centered around a select roster of properties. Pop-up initiatives dedicated to Bridgerton experiences and other in-person activities appealing to superfans have also become more common.

“At Netflix, we are continuously thinking of innovative ways to connect fans to the stories they love – wherever they are,” said Josh Simon, VP of consumer products for Netflix. “When we launched the Netflix Hub a year ago, we knew it was something special and we are thrilled to expand on this partnership bringing our fans even closer into the worlds of their favorite shows or films.”

Frank Barbieri, VP of content and digital, Walmart U.S., invoked the very industry that Netflix disrupted in the 1990s (retail home video) in a blog post heralding the partnership. “I have so many fond memories of perusing the movie aisle looking for the perfect film to watch with my family on movie night, sometimes sneaking a bag of candy or popcorn into the cart along the way,” he wrote. “This is something I thought my kids would never experience, until now.”

Embracing the buzz factor of streaming is not a new thing for Walmart. The company earlier this year announced a partnership with Paramount to make Paramount+ the only subscription streaming offering promoted on the company’s Walmart+ customer loyalty platform.