Theo Rossi Boards Jason Bateman & Taron Egerton Netflix Amblin Thriller ‘Carry On’

EXCLUSIVE: Theo Rossi has joined the Netflix Amblin Jaume Collet-Serra directed feature thriller Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson.

The pic centers around Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. Deadline first told you about the project.

TJ Fixman penned the first draft of the screenplay, with Michael Green doing the most recent polish. Dylan Clark will produce. The film marks the first production to come out of the overall deal Amblin signed with Netflix last June.

Holly Bario, Amblin’s President of Production, will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Brian Williams will exec produce via Dylan Clark Productions as will Scott Greenberg and Seth William Meier.

Rossi is coming off his highly critically acclaimed role as the male lead opposite Aubrey Plaza in Roadside/Vertical’s Emily the Criminal. The film, which premiered earlier this year at Sundance and opened in theatres this past August, sits at an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes with 166 critic reviews and has been garnering awards buzz.

Rossi has a long standing relationship with Netflix having starred in Marvel’s Luke Cage, appearing alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipe’s in last year’s limited series True Story and as one of the leads of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Other credits include Nate Parker’s American Skin and his breakout role as Juice on 90 episodes of Sons of Anarchy.

He’s repped by Paradigm and Management 360.