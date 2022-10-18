Netflix Won’t Give Guidance For Paid Subscribers After This Quarter As Revenue Becomes “Primary Top Line Metric”

Netflix said today that its closely watched paid membership number is becoming “just one component” of total revenue growth, so starting in the fourth quarter it will stop offering forward-looking subscribers forecasts. Shares of Netflix – and other streamers – are highly sensitive to subscriber adds, or lack thereof. The street and the industry are trying to shift that to look a sales and profits. Netflix is now adding a new tier with advertising, becoming a multi-revenue story.

“We are increasingly focused on revenue as our primary top line metric. This will become particularly important heading into 2023 as we develop new revenue streams like advertising and paid sharing, where membership is just one component of our revenue growth,” Netflix said. “So, starting with our Q4’22 letter in January of 2023, we’ll continue to provide guidance for revenue, operating income, operating margin, net income, EPS and fully diluted shares outstanding for the following quarter, but not paid membership.”

The company will continue to report global and regional membership each quarter as part of its earnings release. It just won’t say anymore where it thinks that number is heading.

The company today reported 2.4 million net paid subscriber adds for the third quarter ended in September and anticipated in the shareholder letter that accompanies each release adding more than 4.5 million subs next quarter to hit 227.57 worldwide.