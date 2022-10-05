Netflix Buys Louis Van Gaal Doc; BBC Profiles Hans Zimmer; BFI Hires For UK Screen Fund – Global Briefs 

Netflix Among Buyers Of Doc On Dutch Soccer Manager Louis Van Gaal

A feature doc about fiery Dutch soccer coach Louis Van Gaal is head to Netflix. The streamer has acquired German rights to Van Gaal: The Man Behind the Legend from distributor DFW International, the sales arm of Studiocanal-owned Benelux film distributor Dutch FilmWorks. Spain’s Telefonica has bough rights for Movistar Plus+ and VRT has done a deal for Belgium. UK TV and VoD rights have gone to film distributor Vertical Entertainment. The doc paints a portrait of Van Gaal, who is one Europe’s most successful coaches, over a three years period. He has managed FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Ajax and Manchester United and players he led such as Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo and Xavi will contribute to the doc, along with his wife and daughters. “Louis van Gaal is one of the outstanding personalities of European football and we are thrilled to show our viewers the personal side of this coaching icon in cooperation with our distribution partner DFW International,” said Marc van den Bosch-Mprah, Head of Content Acquisitions & Co-Productions at Netflix in Germany.

Hans Zimmer Profiled In BBC Two Documentary ‘Hollywood Rebel’

The life and work of cinematic composer Hans Zimmer will be celebrated in a 60-minute doc for BBC Two. Hans Zimmer – Hollywood Rebel will air on Sunday October 16 at 9pm, looking back at his forty-year career and how he redefined the movie score on films such as The Lion King, Rain Man and The Dark Knightand shows such as David Attenborough’s currently airing landmark doc series Frozen Planet II. Using “unprecedented access,” the film will trace his life and career, from post-World War II Germany to Hollywood.BBC Studios Natural History Unit is making the doc, with Francis Hanly directing.

Chris Filip Joins BFI As International Business Development Manager For UK Global Screen Fund

The BFI has appointed Chris Filip as its International Business Development Manager for the UK Global Screen Fund. Reporting into fund head Denitsa Yordanova, Filip will manage the strand, assessing international company growth strategies, analyzing company business plans and checking corporate structures and the creation of KPIs. He was previously Programme Manager for Creative Enterprise at Creative England, overseeing the New Ideas Fund. He will take up the post on 24 October, joining soon after the government confirmed the UK Global Screen Fund would have its funding continued for another three years.