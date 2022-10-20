Netflix Boards Untitled Adam Sandler-Safdie Brothers Project

While Adam Sandler hasn’t been shy about talking about his next project with Josh and Benny Safdie during his Hustle press tour, Netflix has now officially boarded the untitled feature, which is currently in development at the streamer. Sandler is attached to star with the Safdies writing, directing and producing.

Netflix would not confirm any other details, but sources say the hope is to shoot the project in the second quarter of 2023, which would likely make it Sandler’s next project. One insider close to the project said that start date is TBD as the siblings are still putting finishing touches on the script.

The streamer would also not confirm plot details, though several sources say it is likely set in the world of high-end card collecting.

Sandler and the Safdies have been talking about a follow-up project for some time following the success of Uncut Gems. The film earned Sandler some of the best reviews of his career as well as a Spirit Award, and following the A24 film the three have been hard at work at figuring out what could be next.

Even with the Safdies continuing to write the script, Sandler has stayed committed to starring in the film as he as brought up several times during the press tour and awards campaign for his sports dramedy Hustle, a Netflix original film.