Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Last Flight Home’: Filmmaker Ondi Timoner Documents Her Ailing Father’s Wish To Go Out On His Own Terms

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Lionsgate Lands Tim Story-Helmed MRC-Financed Toronto Midnight Madness Comedy ‘The Blackening’
Read the full story

Netflix Boards Untitled Adam Sandler-Safdie Brothers Project

Adam Sandler Josh Safdie Benny Safdie
(L-R) Adam Sandler, Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While Adam Sandler hasn’t been shy about talking about his next project with Josh and Benny Safdie during his Hustle press tour, Netflix has now officially boarded the untitled feature, which is currently in development at the streamer. Sandler is attached to star with the Safdies writing, directing and producing.

Netflix would not confirm any other details, but sources say the hope is to shoot the project in the second quarter of 2023, which would likely make it Sandler’s next project. One insider close to the project said that start date is TBD as the siblings are still putting finishing touches on the script.

The streamer would also not confirm plot details, though several sources say it is likely set in the world of high-end card collecting.

Sandler and the Safdies have been talking about a follow-up project for some time following the success of Uncut Gems. The film earned Sandler some of the best reviews of his career as well as a Spirit Award, and following the A24 film the three have been hard at work at figuring out what could be next.

Even with the Safdies continuing to write the script, Sandler has stayed committed to starring in the film as he as brought up several times during the press tour and awards campaign for his sports dramedy Hustle, a Netflix original film.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad