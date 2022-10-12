‘Neal Brennan: Blocks’ Stand-Up Comedy Special Gets Release Date On Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Neal Brennan has a new comedy special titled Neal Brennan: Blocks on Netflix and it will be released globally on November 8.

In his newest comedy special, Neal Brennan moves physical blocks around the stage in order to explain the emotional and cultural issues that make him feel like something’s wrong with him. From his complicated relationship with his dog Keith, drugs and alcohol, liberalism and his slim chances of finding real everlasting love, Brennan gives the audience an honest and hilarious look inside his psyche.

Neal Brennan: Blocks was filmed at The Belasco in Los Angeles and directed by Derek Delguadio.

The new stand-up special on the streaming platform comes following the success of his 3 Mics special that was released back in 2017. In 3 Mics, Brennan is featured alternating between three microphones on stage. Brennan uses the first microphone to read one-liners from index cards, the second microphone is used to talk about dealing with depression and the third microphone is used to perform his one-man show.

Throughout his career, Brennan has garnered credits as a writer for shows like Singled Out (1995), All That (1996), Chappelle’s Show (2006), The Approval Matrix (2014), The Daily Show (2016) and Comedians of the World (2019), among others. Brennan has been credited as a writer on Saturday Night Live on three occasions, one in 2016 when Dave Chappelle hosted, in 2017 when Aziz Ansari hosted and in 2019 when Woody Harrelson hosted.