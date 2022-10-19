National Board Of Review Moves Its 2023 Awards Show Date Away From Golden Globes

The National Board of Review said today that it has moved the date of its 2023 awards gala from January 10 to Sunday, January 8, avoiding a conflict with the revived Golden Globe Awards.

Today and Morning Joe‘s Willie Geist will host the NBR gala from Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan.

The 2022 National Board of Review event was postponed due to the Omicron surge of the Covid pandemic, taking place March 15 rather than January 11. The group named Licorice Pizza as Best Film and its Paul Anderson as Best Director.

The National Board of Review’s awards celebrate excellence in filmmaking with categories that include Best Picture; acting, directing and screenwriting; foreign-language, documentary and animated pics; and Breakthrough Performance. Its Spotlight Award, Freedom of Expression and the NBR Icon Award recipients are TBA.

Founded in 1909, NBR is a select group of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals and academics committed to “not just identifying the best that current cinema has to offer, but also ensuring the quality of films for future generations to come.”