Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Leopoldstadt’ Broadway Review: Tom Stoppard Delivers A Late-Career Masterpiece

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Mark Pedowitz Exits As CEO Of The CW As Nexstar Acquisition Closes; His Farewell Note & Replacement
Read the full story

Natalie Morales To Serve As Correspondent For ’48 Hours’ And Other CBS News Programs

CBS News

Natalie Morales will be a correspondent for CBS News, with duties that will include the true crime series 48 Hours.

Morales continues to co-host The Talk.

She joined CBS last year after 22 years at NBC News. She had served as the west coast anchor of Today, correspondent on Dateline. She also had a tenure as host of Access, co-host of Access Live and news anchor of Today, as well as co-hosting the show’s third hour. She also was anchor of Reelz’s Behind Closed Doors with Natalie Morales. She joined Today in 2006 as a national correspondent, and reported across the network.

Related Story

Bill Plante Dies: Longtime CBS News White House Correspondent Was 84

CBS News

Neeraj Khemlani, the president of CBS News and Stations, said in a statement that Morales “knows how to get to the heart of a tough story with compassion and grace.” Morales noted that 48 Hours “pioneered true crime television and I’m looking forward to working with the great team of producers and correspondents to bring the best stories to CBS viewers on Saturday nights.” The series, now in its 35th season, is executive produced by Judy Tygard.

In a statement, Tygard said, “Natalie is a high-profile reporter with a familiar voice that viewers trust. She’s also known for her exclusive, unsparing interviews of notorious criminals including Clark Rockefeller and Drew Peterson.”

Morales lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two sons. At NBC News, she also covered events including the mass shooting in 2017 at the Harvest Festival, the Boston Marathon bombing and the rescue of Chilean miners in 2010.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad