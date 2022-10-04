Skip to main content
Nancy Pelosi Throws Shade At Trump On ‘The Late Show’ & Makes Bold Prediction About Midterm Election Results: “We Will Hold The House”

Nancy Pelosi
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Nancy Pelosi stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and made a bold prediction about the midterm elections coming in November.

“I believe that we will hold the House,” the current Speaker of the House said to the roaring applause of the in-house audience. “We will hold the House by winning more seats. We won the 40 seats, then we lost some when Trump was on the ballot, we lost some on the Trump districts but we held enough seats to hold the House. He’s not on the ballot now.”

Pelosi then caught herself saying Trump’s name and gave the audience the shady moment of the night when she said, “Oh, did I say his name? I didn’t mean to. Perhaps you can bleep that out.”

You can watch the clip of Pelosi’s appearance on The Late Show below.

Pelosi’s role as Speaker of the House has come into question as the midterm elections approach. The California Democrat has not revealed if she would run for another term.

“Look, right now my focus is on holding the House,” Pelosi told reporters on Sep. 14. according to a video shared on Twitter by CSPAN.

Pelosi said she was hopeful that Democrats would keep control of the House despite what “wisdom and Washington D.C.” say about the sitting President’s party losing in the off-year. She stated that democracy, the planet and the future of the country are on the ballot — making the election unconventional from past elections.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

